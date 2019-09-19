Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to XRDC for data-driven insights into the AR and VR markets!

Come to XRDC for data-driven insights into the AR and VR markets!

September 24, 2019 | By Staff
September 24, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, XRDC

Are you coming out to XRDC in San Francisco next month? It's worth your time to come if you have any interest in AR/VR/MR, as this is the ideal place to meet and learn from some of the leading lights of these industries!

For example, Digi-Capital managing director Tim Merel will be there to deliver an Enterprise track talk all about "The Reality of AR and VR: What's Working (and What Isn't) in 2019."

Digi​-Capital has access to reams of useful data thanks to its premier role as an AR/VR market analysis and consultancy firm, so when you attend Merel's talk you can expect to get an earnest look at hard data, analysis and trends covering (among other things) augmented reality (on both smartphones and glasses), the consumer and enterprise virtual reality consumer ecosystems, market and platform leaders, installed bases, revenue, business models, market sectors, countries, regions, fundraising, investors, valuations deal flow, and more! 

Expect to walk away from this XRDC talk with a much clearer understanding of where you can (and can't) make money in mobile AR, smart glasses and VR at a granular level. Hopefully you'll be better equipped to build sustainable businesses where there's money to be made, and to avoid parts of the market where there isn't!

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.19]
Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.19]
Outsourcing Manager
VirBELA
VirBELA — San Diego, California, United States
[09.24.19]
Backend Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image