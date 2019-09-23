Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs that sign on to Play Pass are paid by the time players spend in their games

Devs that sign on to Play Pass are paid by the time players spend in their games

September 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Google has been fairly forthcoming with financial benefits developers can expect to reap by having their games included in its new Play Pass subscription, at least compared to the other subscription services out there.

As explained in a FAQ in Google’s Developer portal (and pointed out by Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad on Twitter), the current set up for Play Pass sees participating devs earning royalties based on how much time subscribers spend in their game.

Google notes that it plans to use the invitation-only Play Pass as a way to highlight a quality game in the regular Play Store, a visibility boost that aims to entice even non-subscribers into trying a game (or signing up for the service to play something they're curious about.)

Unlike Apple Arcade, Google’s Play Pass offers its subscribers a library of existing games but with traditional monetization methods like in-app purchases and ads stripped out. For those on the outside of a launch catalog, arrangements like those bring up a lot of questions of how developers are compensated for listing their games in an all-you-can-eat game library.

Even in this case, the exact pay-per-minute payout isn’t noted, and there’s no mention of any up-front payment like it’s rumored Apple Arcade offered but Google says that the model will continuously evolve to “make sure it fairly rewards titles that bring the highest user value.”

Though, with payments divided up by time-played and over 350 games and apps already on the invitation-only service, a moment in the spotlight (and any resulting royalties) looks to already require a great deal of faith in Play Pass’ curated spotlight and recommendation sections in the Play Store.

Related Jobs

Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962 — Milan, Italy
[09.23.19]
Game Lead
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.20.19]
PHP Developer - Tribal Wars
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.20.19]
Java Software Developer - New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.19.19]
Unity Software Developer - Core


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image