Manticore Games raises $30 million for its social game platform Core

Manticore Games has raised an additional $30 million to fund the development of its collaborative game creation platform Core.

The studio totes the project as an all-in-once game ecosystem, and one with tools aimed at making the game creation process more accessible to those that might be without substantial art or coding skills.

It’s a project that’s similar at least in basic concept to social game creation platforms like Roblox and allows its users to create, share, and play games all within the platform, though Manticore pitches Core as a tool geared toward creating high-quality, 3D games.

“Under the hood we have built incredibly sophisticated technology with an easy-to-use interface for creating high-quality games without the art and coding overhead,” said Manticore CCO and co-founder Jordan Maynard. “The result is a platform that is radically accessible, yet enables extremely high-quality graphics and gameplay.”

So far, the Manticore team has raised a total of $48 million since it was founded by a number of industry veterans in 2016. Back in 2017, the studio raised $15 million fund the development of a project then-described as one with “hardcore multiplayer gameplay” and user-generated content and, prior to that, the studio secured in $3 million in seed funding.