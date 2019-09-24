Microsoft, Ubisoft, Twitch, and others will lower carbon footprint to fight climate crisis

A handful of big names including Microsoft, Ubisoft, Google, and Twitch have joined the 'Playing for the Planet' alliance to help combat the climate crisis.

The initiative, which was launched by the United Nations and has also been backed by PlayStation, calls on the video game industry to do its part in working towards a more sustainable future.

21 companies have joined the program in total, including those heavy hitters mentioned above, and have all made voluntary pledges that could result in a 30 million ton reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

Microsoft announced it will do its part by expanding its existing operation commitment to carbon neutrality to its devices and gaming work, and has set a new target to reduce its supply chain emissions by 30 percent by 2030. It also intends to certify 825,000 Xbox consoles as carbon neutral (at a production level) through a pilot program.

"Climate change is impacting each industry and every sector, and we believe technology can play a critical role in enabling and empowering the response to this challenge," said Microsoft's executive vice president of games, Phil Spencer.

"Initiatives like our CarbonNeutral Xbox pilot provide a great opportunity to tap into Microsoft’s technology sustainability and gaming community to make a difference in this key area of our business."

Google will follow suit by producing a new Sustainable Game Development Guide to help developers working on Stadia titles, and also intends to fund research into how 'green nudges' -- subtle behavioral prods that can encourage people to act in more environmentally conscious ways -- can be incorporated into gameplay.

Ubisoft, meanwhile, has pledged to develop in-game green themes and source materials from eco-friendly factories, while Twitch has committed to utilizing its vast platform to help make the global games community aware of the climate crisis facing the planet.

You can find out more information, including a full rundown of the 21 companies involved in the Playing for the Planet alliance, over on the United Nation's website.