Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dead Cells crosses 2.4M sales due to 'ridiculous' Switch performance

Dead Cells crosses 2.4M sales due to 'ridiculous' Switch performance

September 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Castlevania-inspired platformer Dead Cells has sold 2.4 million copies across all platforms, according to developer Motion Twin. 

The studio revealed the latest sales figure during an interview with Destructoid, and explained the game has been selling "insane" amounts on the Switch.

"Into 2019, it's still selling incredibly well. We're up to 2.4 million copies now, all platforms included." commented the game's marketing guru Steve Filby. "Switch is insane, it's completely ridiculous. The game really lends itself to that portable, one-more-run [style]."

Dead Cells only passed the 2 million sales mark back in May, meaning another 400,000 copies have been sold in the four months since. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.19]
Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.19]
Outsourcing Manager
VirBELA
VirBELA — San Diego, California, United States
[09.24.19]
Backend Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image