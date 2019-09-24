Dead Cells crosses 2.4M sales due to 'ridiculous' Switch performance

Newsbrief: Castlevania-inspired platformer Dead Cells has sold 2.4 million copies across all platforms, according to developer Motion Twin.

The studio revealed the latest sales figure during an interview with Destructoid, and explained the game has been selling "insane" amounts on the Switch.

"Into 2019, it's still selling incredibly well. We're up to 2.4 million copies now, all platforms included." commented the game's marketing guru Steve Filby. "Switch is insane, it's completely ridiculous. The game really lends itself to that portable, one-more-run [style]."

Dead Cells only passed the 2 million sales mark back in May, meaning another 400,000 copies have been sold in the four months since.