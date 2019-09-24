MTG invests $250,000 in emotional health aid Mightier Games

Newsbrief: The typically esports-focused game company MTG has invested $250,000 from its venture capital fund into Mightier Games, a game-driven program that aims to help kids with ADHD, anxiety, and anger issues improve emotional regulation skills.

Overall, Mightier has raised $10.1 million for the program, including $6.2 million from a Series A funding round earlier this summer.

Mightier Games is a collection of different titles, all developed to help kids age 6 to 14 develop stronger emotional regulation skills. Right now, it includes a growing library of 25 games both developed and clinically tested through a partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Through the investment, MTG notes that the partnership potentially sets Mightier up to work with more game developers to populate its library; MTG itself has financial ties to many notable studios, including several through its ownership of the web game platform Kongregate.