Xbox's Project xCloud launches in public preview this October

Xbox is extending the preview program for its cloud-based streaming tech Project xCloud beyond just employees to include the general public in the US, UK, and Korea.

It’s not a full launch of the program; the version of Project xCloud opening up next month offers access to a limited number of games and will roll out to participants in phases. Still, it offers a way for devs to see how the streaming tech stacks up against other similar services, all while Microsoft gathers feedback to improve the project ahead of its eventual launch.

There’s no set end date for the preview run. Instead Microsoft says it’ll continue to iterate based on feedback until “customers are consistently reporting a great, fun experience” and the tech catches up to Microsoft’s own internal quality standards.

Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves are slated to be used for the preview, an initial batch that includes games of varying scale and online features likely to test how the streaming tech performs in different situations. That library of titles for testing is due to expand later on, though Xbox doesn’t offer specifics on what will be included in those future content drops.

Details on how to sign up for the public preview can be found here, though Xbox notes there are a few requirements to keep in mind ahead of jumping in. The preview requires a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 (or with Bluetooth 4.0 or better), a Microsoft, Bluteooth-enabled Xbox One controller, and for players to download the Microsoft Game Streaming App once accepted. In Korea, participation is limited to SK Telecom customers initially, but will eventually expand beyond just that mobile carrier.

“Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects,” writes xCloud corporate vice president Kareem Choudhry. “It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios, and this is where you come in. At Xbox, we’ve made it a priority to engage with all of you to help in the creation process. We now want you to play with us and share your feedback on Project xCloud so we can iterate and improve, week after week."