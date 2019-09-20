IGF 2020 Inspirations: The mind-bending, IGF award-winning Baba Is You

Hey indies, have you submitted a game for the 2020 Independent Games Festival?

There's still time, but you've got to hurry -- organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference are only accepting submissions for the 22nd annual Independent Games Festival through this Monday, September 30th!

That means you've still got at least one weekend left before you have to submit your game for award consideration by a diverse group of industry experts, who together represent the indie games community, the press, and game studios large and small.

And if nerves or fear is holding you back from submitting this month, don't let them: participating in the IGF is a good thing that can help you bring attention to your work, build friendships with your fellow indie devs, and be part of a major celebration of the best in indie games!

You'll be standing alongside indie devs of all skill levels and backgrounds, each of whom has submitted something only they could have made. Even if you don't end up taking an award home, come and be a part of one of the industry's largest and most diverse celebrations of indie games!

One of the best parts of participating in the IGF is getting the chance to see young, talented game makers recognized for their creativity and skill. Consider Baba is You, Finnish indie Arvi Teikari's remarkably innovative puzzle game in which the fundamental rules of the game are often puzzle pieces placed on the playfield for players to manipulate.

Built from a submission Teikari made to the 2017 Nordic Game Jam while still a student in Helsinki, Baba Is You was submitted as a student game to the 2018 IGF and wound up winning both the Excellence in Design and Best Student Game awards.

After taking the stage to accept the 2018 Best Student Game award, Teikari thanked his girlfriend, his colleagues and mentors, and his own local indie dev community for helping him stay motivated and engaged.

"I'd like to thank the Nordic game jam community for creating amazing events, without which Baba Is You wouldn't be here," said Teikari. "So I guess it's a good time to start making those Baba is Win jokes!"

(You can watch the awards for yourself on Twitch, where the livestreamed 2018 IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards ceremonies [as well as those from other years] are archived!)

Fast forward to today and it seems like there's no reason to stop making those jokes, as Baba Is You was released this year and received widespread critical acclaim. It's a great example of how creative indies can make their mark on the industry, and how the IGF can shine a light on some of the most innovative and interesting games being made today.

The IGF is part of the Game Developers Conference 2020, which will take place from March 16th through the 20th at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center. Now that submissions are officially open for IGF 2020, you can refer to our official rules for the IGF Competition in much greater detail.

Gamasutra, GDC and the IGF are sister organizations under parent company Informa