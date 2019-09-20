Video: Celebrating and supporting introverts in the workplace

In this 2019 GDC talk, game maker Cecile Hemery offers an understanding of what it means to be an introvert, how to see the world as one, and the wealth of skills and perspectives they bring to the workplace environment.

She also served up some interesting insights into what it means to be an introvert (hint: not just "shy"), as well as how teams and studios can help enable introverts' growth, benefit from their unique contributions, and support their well-being.

It was an interesting talk that afforded the audience a deep dive into a complicated topic that everyone knows about but few consider in depth, despite the impact it can have on your community and workplace. If you missed seeing it at GDC this year, take advantage of the fact that Hemery's talk is now available to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac