Get a job: PerBlue is hiring a Studio Art Director

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

PerBlue is looking for an experienced and highly motivated Studio Art Director to guide our mobile games' aesthetics and asset pipelines.

We’re a growing independent studio whose free-to-play mobile RPG and strategy games have been played by millions of people around the world. Our most recent release, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, was named Best Game of 2018 by the Samsung Galaxy Store. We have been named a “Top Developer” by Google and recognized as a top place to work in Madison many times over. Our high performing team of 60 is based in Madison, WI, as is this position.

Ideal Candidate

You'll be a senior member of a team that sets the visual aesthetic for our studio. You'll have a great eye for visual style and a track record of building awesome brands and characters, while excelling at managing art production pipelines. You're a great communicator, organized and goal-oriented. You’re a creative thinker, but thrive while working within constraints. You'll also excel in cross-functional and dynamic environments like ours. Also, you'll have a focus on business results and building to the market.

Responsibilities

You’ll work closely with product leads to set and define the artistic style and vision within our games including theme, characters, and environments. You’ll bring our characters to life and build strong, lasting game brands. You’ll leverage your expertise to shape and continually improve the artistic direction of our products. You’ll ensure consistency and maintain the highest of quality while taking responsibility for the art production process. You’ll lay out challenging benchmarks while also cultivating creativity and empowering your team members.

Specific Requirements & Qualifications

5+ years creative team leadership experience within a game studio (mobile and free to play perferred).

Thorough understanding of 2D and 3D art asset production pipelines and software tools, and have direct experience managing those pipelines.

Able to effectively provide constructive feedback (verbal, written, and interpersonal) to drive the creative process and deliver superb results.

Strong communication skills (verbal, written, and interpersonal), and the ability to effectively communicate with both your team members and management.

Excelled in prior Art Director or Art Lead roles with a proven track record of effectively managing both internal and external teams.

Good understanding of mobile game development and constraints.

Compensation and Benefits

We offer 6+ weeks of paid time off and health, dental, and vision insurance as well as a generously-matched 401k plan. We have a catered lunch program, a snack-stocked kitchen, and a refrigerator full of liquid refreshments. You'll get membership to our local hackerspace Sector67 and enjoy our regular socials. You'll be part of an energetic and collaborative environment, and work with a great team. We offer flexible working hours and are located in a vibrant neighborhood in beautiful downtown Madison.

This is a full time position based in Madison, WI. Compensation is competitive and based on experience.

Interested? Apply now.

