Chat with the developers of Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast at 3PM EST

Yesterday, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast was rereleased on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 thanks to prolific porting house Aspyr Media. To commemorate the game's relaunch (It's still available on classic consoles and Steam), four developers from the original team at Raven Software will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel today at 3PM EST to discuss the making of this classic Star Wars game.

If you're keen to learn more about game development from the mid-2000's, from a prestigious studio that would go on to become part of Activision's Call of Duty development shops, be sure to drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! Developers Eric Biessman, Mike Gummelt, Chris Foster, and James Monroe will be on hand to discuss lightsabers, level design, old game engines, and more.

Be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews and select GDC talks!