Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: The Switch Lite has already sold over 170,000 units in Japan

Report: The Switch Lite has already sold over 170,000 units in Japan

September 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The Nintendo Switch Lite has reportedly sold 178,000 units in Japan during its launch weekend, according to the latest figures from Famitsu (highlighted by Dr. Serkan Toto). 

The stripped back console is smaller and cheaper than the standard Switch, and drops certain features such as HD Rumble and motion controls due to the absence of detachable Joy-Con controllers. It's also unable to connect to a television set, meaning it's a dedicated handheld through and through.

Nintendo went to great lengths to shave $100 off the original console's price tag, and reportedly entered into aggressive negations with component suppliers in a bid to make the Switch Lite as affordable and accessible as possible. 

 

 

Related Jobs

Rebellion
Rebellion — Oxford, England, United Kingdom
[09.25.19]
Brand Manager/Senior Brand Manager
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.24.19]
Experienced Game Developer
ACTIVISION
ACTIVISION — Santa Monica, California, United States
[09.24.19]
Producer, Activision
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[09.24.19]
Senior Sound Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image