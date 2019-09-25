Report: The Switch Lite has already sold over 170,000 units in Japan

Newsbrief: The Nintendo Switch Lite has reportedly sold 178,000 units in Japan during its launch weekend, according to the latest figures from Famitsu (highlighted by Dr. Serkan Toto).

The stripped back console is smaller and cheaper than the standard Switch, and drops certain features such as HD Rumble and motion controls due to the absence of detachable Joy-Con controllers. It's also unable to connect to a television set, meaning it's a dedicated handheld through and through.

Nintendo went to great lengths to shave $100 off the original console's price tag, and reportedly entered into aggressive negations with component suppliers in a bid to make the Switch Lite as affordable and accessible as possible.