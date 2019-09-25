PlayStation cuts out the middleman, starts selling its own consoles and more online

Typically, the only sales PlayStation handled through its own website have been for digital games, but now the company is taking the sale of physical goods into its own hands.

Rather than direct would-be purchasers to retailers to do their holiday shopping, PlayStation has launched its own online store to directly sell its consoles, accessories, and some physical games in the United States

PlayStation’s Stephen Turvey notes that the decision is partially aimed at giving folks in the midst of shopping for gifts a way to visit and purchase those presents from a single location, as the store itself is integrated directly with the existing PlayStation website.

Right now, its offerings include PlayStation 4 consoles, PlayStation VR systems, headsets, DualShock controllers, PS VR accessories, voucher codes for PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and a dozen or so physical titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Prices on the store are set to “align with those found at other retailers,” so, outside of a launch promotion, there’s no financial incentive on the consumer side to picking up their PlayStation products directly from the source but the store does offer free 1-day express shipping to PlayStation Plus Subscribers.