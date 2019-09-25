Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 25, 2019
Oculus games are coming to Quest via Oculus Link this November

Oculus games are coming to Quest via Oculus Link this November

September 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Facebook-owned Oculus is expanding the game and app library on its standalone Oculus Quest headset by making Rift titles playable on the headset.

There are a few strings attached, however. Running Rift games on a Quest won’t be a wireless experience. Instead, it’ll be powered by what Oculus is calling Oculus Link, and will require Quest users to connect their typically-wireless headsets to their VR-capable computers via any given USB C cable.

But for developers with apps already up for the Rift, the coming feature means that their potential audience is about to see a boost.

In short, “your Quest is now a Rift,” explains Zuckerberg. Later on in that Oculus Connect 6 keynote, Oculus noted that a number of popular titles for the lower-powered Oculus Go are headed to the Quest as early as next week. 

The "forwards-compatability" is just one of Facebook's several moves toward expanding the reach of VR as a whole. With Oculus Link, those new to VR have a $400 way to buy into the Oculus platform, and are able to play both Quest-focused and existing Rift Games without the additional hardware that would've been otherwise needed to do so before.

On top of that, Facebook also announced at Oculus Connect 6 today that Quest is getting an update to add controller-free hand tracking, and has plans to work with neural tech for next geneational hardware down the road.

