Video: Living a long, full, and fulfilling life in game development

September 25, 2019 | By Staff
In this 2019 GDC session game makers Raph Koster, Brie Code, JC Lau, and Osama Dorias share some of their philosophies and ideas on how their very different career paths have manifested in a panel moderated by Henrik Jonsson.

Despite (or perhaps because of) losing two panelists last-minute, this discussion of what it means to be a game maker looking with long-term perspective at the industry was fascinating to watch. Together, panelists shared their stories of getting into games, ruminated on what it means to make games and be happy in "the long run", and offered their own advice about how you can live a full, fulfilling, and long life in game development. 

It was a thought-provoking panel that was well worth watching if you work in games, so if you didn't catch it at GDC this year be sure to check it out now that it's freely available to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

