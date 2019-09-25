Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 25, 2019
Raven Software devs look back at the making of Jedi Outcast

September 25, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
This week, Aspyr Media rereleased Raven Software's 2002 Star Wars game Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

It's a notable port that captures a particular moment in first-person game development history after the foundational days of Doom but before the explosive era of Halo, Call of Duty, and their brethren. 

To commemorate the game's rerelease, developers Eric Biessman, Mike Gummelt, Chris Foster, and James Monroe dropped by the GDC Twitch channel today for a chat about Jedi Outcast's design and development. The group was able to share stories about working in classic game tools, collaborating with LucasArts, and the technical challenges that defined development in 2001. 

For fans of Star Wars games, it was an exceptionally delightful chat and a wonderful look back at an era of game development that's only begun to be viewed as a "classic" era of game-making. You can watch the full conversation in the video above, and for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

