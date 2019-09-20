Get a job: Rebellion is hiring a Brand Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Oxford, England

Rebellion are looking for an experienced brand or senior brand marketer to lead the strategy, planning and delivery of campaigns for some of its most respected video game brands and products.

Working closely with the Rebellion’s Head of Marketing and the studio’s games PR, content and community teams, you will spearhead multiple campaigns from start to finish, defining campaign strategy and acting as the custodian for all brand touchpoints within and outside Rebellion.

We’re looking for someone as comfortable collaborating with multiple teams in a fast moving indie studio as they are working and making critical decisions independently. The ideal candidate will relish getting to know our games and their audiences inside out, teaming up with external partners and driving consistent and compelling brand messaging across all stages of a campaign.

With acclaimed projects such as Sniper Elite VR, Evil Genius 2 and Zombie Army 4 due for release in 2020, and with the sequel to Sniper Elite 4 and another AAA property already in development, there has never been a more exciting time to join Rebellion’s growing marketing division.

This role is full-time based in-house at our Oxford HQ. We can consider permanent or fixed-term employment but not freelance or agencies. You must be able to legally work in the UK.

Requirements

A love of games and a passion for the platforms and communities that drive them.

At least 4 years’ experience in a marketing, brand or product management role in the video games industry, ideally bringing digitally-published titles to market on both consoles and PC. Candidates with appropriate experience will be considered for a Senior Brand Manager title

A demonstrable understanding of the marketing planning process including customer segmentation and the internal and external analyses of product and market.

Direct experience briefing, reviewing and critiquing creative assets

Broad knowledge of video games players, communities and their behaviours.

A proven track record managing or delivering video game campaigns across multiple channels such as PR, social media, email, advertising, events and more.

A practical understanding of many core hardware platforms and digital storefronts in the console, PC and VR gaming space, and the different opportunities and challenges they pose.

Strong communication skills, solid copywriting and excellent proofreading.

While the role is focussed on digitally published games, a basic understanding of the retail games market is also helpful.

A digital marketing qualification (BA, PGDip or MA) or similar, is preferred but not essential.

Line management experience is preferred, but not essential.

Responsibilities

Creating and delivering strategic marketing plans for specific game products, including application of segmentation, targeting, communications, forecasting, budgeting and more.

Line management of multiple marketing staff

Commissioning, reviewing and feeding back on tactical PR, marketing and community plans delivered by internal teams and external partners.

Working with multiple in-house teams to define and deliver consistent, engaging brand creative across all channels, from box art to digital stores, brand guides, tone of voice, social media, trailers, websites, public events and more.

Commissioning and analysing market and player research from internal and external teams.

Working with our Digital Store Manager and Marketing Analyst to plan game SKUs, content roadmaps, store page assets, digital promotions and more.

Working closely with Rebellion’s internal and external development teams, planning builds needed for marketing and PR events and feeding back on game features and post-launch content.

Taking “point” as the key contact for our first and third party partners, developing and maintaining crucial relationships and supplying the information, assets and plans they require to help promote Rebellion games.

Analysing and reporting key campaign metrics and findings to both the team and to Rebellion management.

Ensuring all marketing content adheres to platform, age rating, GDPR and other external guidelines.

Adapt, improve, create and perfect new marketing processes in a growing part of the Rebellion business.

Attending appropriate press and public events, including foreign travel.

