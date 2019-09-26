Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 26, 2019
September 26, 2019
Improbable acquires online game dev company The Multiplayer Guys

September 26, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
SpatialOS-maker Improbable has acquired multiplayer games services company The Multiplayer Guys for an undisclosed fee. 

The deal will see The Multiplayer Guys become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Improbable, although the British company will continue to operate independently. 

Founded in 2018 and based in Nottingham, The Multiplayer Guys offers specialized solutions for multiplayer games, providing devs with fully scalable server and client architecture, synchronous and asynchronous peer-to-peer networking, live operations, and other services. 

Improbable CEO Herman Narula explained the acquisition will allow both companies to help even more developers achieve their multiplayer ambitions, and claims The Multiplayer Guys has a proven track record of doing precisely that.

"Improbable's goal is to pioneer and practice new, better ways to approach multiplayer game development using next-generation tools like SpatialOS," commented Narula, "but multiplayer development has many challenges, and by expanding the services that we offer we can help more developers to achieve greater results with their multiplayer games."

