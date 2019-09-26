Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Strong Museum receives grant to fund exhibit on the cultural impact of video games

The Strong Museum receives grant to fund exhibit on the cultural impact of video games

September 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

The Strong Museum has received a $700,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, funds it plans to bring an exhibit on the influence of video games have had on cultural history to life.

That exhibit, tentatively titled Digital Worlds, is planned as a 24,000-foot interactive exhibit that explores how people connect, play, and learn through games and how developers merge the humanities, art, and STEM fields to create those experiences. Current plans see the exhibit debuting in 2022.

“Video games are perhaps the most important medium of the 21st century,” reads a statement from The Strong’s VP for exhibits Jon-Paul Dyson. “Just as the novel fueled imagination in the 19th century and film and television defined the cultural narratives of the 20th century, electronic games today are rapidly driving cultural and social change. We look forward—with the help of NEH—to continue to tell that important story to visitors from around the world.”

The Strong Museum has long showcased the history of video games and their creators through exhibits and expansive collections of historic game development artifacts, thanks in no small part to donations of development materials and historic finds from influential developers surrounding games like The Sims, Oregon Trail, and many, many more.

Related Jobs

PerBlue
PerBlue — Madison, Wisconsin, United States
[09.24.19]
Studio Art Director
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.20.19]
PHP Developer - Tribal Wars
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.19.19]
Unity Software Developer - Core
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.18.19]
Unity Game Developer - Warlords of Aternum


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image