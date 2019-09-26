Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 26, 2019
Capybara Games co-founder Nathan Vella is leaving the studio after 16 years

September 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Nathan Vella, one of the founding devs behind Below developer Capybara Games, is departing the Canadian studio he helped found back in 2003.

Vella made the announcement on Twitter earlier today, sharing that the shift will ultimately see him departing both Capy and the city of Toronto for a position at a yet-unnamed game company.

“I’m so proud of what this team has accomplished and I’ve been so damn lucky to work alongside some of the best, most talented, most caring humans in game dev,” writes Vella.

“Capy’s in an amazing spot these days - I’m certain their best work is yet to come. It’ll be sad to watch from afar, but I’ll always be Capy’s biggest fan. Huge thanks to the team, old and new, for trusting and helping me. Same to our many great partners and friends. It’s been an honor.”

Vella was one of the founding developers at Capybara Games. His time at the studio has seen him wear a number of different hats, previously having worked as art director and, for the last decade or so, as the company’s president. Throughout that 16-year run, Vella has seen Capybara through the development of games like Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworsery EP, Super Time Force, and 2018’s Below.  

