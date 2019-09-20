Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Practical tips for designing memorable characters

September 26, 2019 | By Staff
September 26, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Video

One of the most effective ways to hook players on your game is to have unforgettable, unique characters for them to inhabit, meet, and learn more about. While some of that labor may involve creating intricate personalities and backstories, players will first judge those characters by their distinct visual appearance. 

If you're a game developer or artist looking for tips on making unique characters, you shouldn't miss out on today's presentation on the GDC YouTube channel, in which concept artists Simon Stafsnes Andersen, Laurel Austin, Claire Hummel, Richard Lyons and Justin Thavirat share some of their philosophies and ideas on how to create compelling characters from four very different perspectives.

It was a helpful, practical set of talks that'll be sure to improve all of the characters in your next game. You can watch it now in the video up above, or over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.26.19]
Lead Material Artist
BonusXP
BonusXP — Dallas, Texas, United States
[09.26.19]
Art Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image