Get a job: Level Ex is hiring a UI Artist

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Level Ex is a fast-growing studio that creates games around the complexities of the human body: custom-built GPU-based fluids, tissues, and soft-body systems that look and react like the real deal. They're so real NASA just partnered with us to help develop games for astronauts in medical situations on long-term missions, like going to Mars, potentially.

We’re now looking for a versatile UI Artist to join our development team.

What You’ll Be Doing with Us

Working closely with our art director, production team, UX designer, and others to produce and implement UI assets in Unity

Developing a variety of 2D art assets for AR, VR, and mobile projects

Assisting with the creation of product style guides

Creating gameplay mock-ups that comply with our style guide for new projects

Building custom, visually exciting step-by-step storyboards

Updating and maintaining the UI of live apps

Creating animation for various UI elements

Who We Want To Meet

2+ years of experience working in a game development environment

Experience working in mobile game or app development

Solid, demonstrable experience with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, along with working in-game using Unity

Shipped at least one or more games (mobile ideally)

Portfolio demonstrating excellent design foundation, typography, compositional, and layout skills

Bonus Points For

Experience creating visual effects in Unity

Experience scripting in Unity

Experience generating UX designs in Axure RP

Experience working with Confluence pages

Familiarity with medical and anatomy concepts

How We Make You Happy

Multiple health insurance plans with 100% company-paid premiums

401(k) with company-paid match

Dental and vision insurance

Pre-tax flex spending and commuter accounts

Paid vacation, sick days and holidays

River North loft workspace convenient to public transportation, and plenty of nearby food options

Unlimited cold brew and gourmet coffee, kombucha, Bevi sparkling water, and craft beer

Full kitchen and food options including breakfast, and both healthy and comfort snacks

Team after-hours events, like Board Game Night

Interested? Apply now.

