September 26, 2019
Get a job: Level Ex is hiring a UI Artist

September 26, 2019 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Artist, Level Ex

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Level Ex is a fast-growing studio that creates games around the complexities of the human body: custom-built GPU-based fluids, tissues, and soft-body systems that look and react like the real deal. They're so real NASA just partnered with us to help develop games for astronauts in medical situations on long-term missions, like going to Mars, potentially.

We’re now looking for a versatile UI Artist to join our development team.

What You’ll Be Doing with Us  

  • Working closely with our art director, production team, UX designer, and others to produce and implement UI assets in Unity
  • Developing a variety of 2D art assets for AR, VR, and mobile projects
  • Assisting with the creation of product style guides
  • Creating gameplay mock-ups that comply with our style guide for new projects
  • Building custom, visually exciting step-by-step storyboards
  • Updating and maintaining the UI of live apps
  • Creating animation for various UI elements 

Who We Want To Meet    

  • 2+ years of experience working in a game development environment
  • Experience working in mobile game or app development
  • Solid, demonstrable experience with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, along with working in-game using Unity
  • Shipped at least one or more games (mobile ideally)
  • Portfolio demonstrating excellent design foundation, typography, compositional, and layout skills

Bonus Points For

  • Experience creating visual effects in Unity
  • Experience scripting in Unity
  • Experience generating UX designs in Axure RP
  • Experience working with Confluence pages 
  • Familiarity with medical and anatomy concepts

How We Make You Happy 

  • Multiple health insurance plans with 100% company-paid premiums
  • 401(k) with company-paid match
  • Dental and vision insurance 
  • Pre-tax flex spending and commuter accounts
  • Paid vacation, sick days and holidays
  • River North loft workspace convenient to public transportation, and plenty of nearby food options
  • Unlimited cold brew and gourmet coffee, kombucha, Bevi sparkling water, and craft beer
  • Full kitchen and food options including breakfast, and both healthy and comfort snacks
  • Team after-hours events, like Board Game Night

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

