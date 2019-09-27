Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 27, 2019
September 27, 2019
September 27, 2019
Ubisoft opens new mobile and instant game studio in Vietnam

Ubisoft opens new mobile and instant game studio in Vietnam

September 27, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft has opened a new mobile studio in Da Nang, Vietnam. The new opening was made to bolster the company's mobile workforce in Asia, and give the developer more room to maneuver in the fast-moving mobile market.  

Ubisoft explained the Da Nang studio will focus on developing HTML5 'Instant Games' for a variety of social media platforms, and will also look to collaborate with local institutions and universities to form partnerships that will help it better integrate into the region. 

"This new way of accessing video games via social networks has boomed significantly on a worldwide scale and today boasts today millions of daily users," reads a press release. 

"It offers a great opportunity to further expand the audiences of Ubisoft's IPs. The team at Ubisoft Da Nang will also collaborate with other Ubisoft studios on mobile games development." 

