Reminder: Monday is the last day to submit your game for IGF 2020!

Hey indies, don't delay: The submission deadline for the 2020 Independent Games Festival Main Competition is this coming Monday, September 30th at 11:59 PM Pacific!

You've got until then to take advantage of the fact that organizers are accepting submissions for the 2020 Independent Games Festival, which will take place during GDC 2020 next March.

While submissions close on Monday, expect the finalists to be announced early next year. Those selected as finalists will receive a stipend and their games will be playable in the IGF Pavilion on the GDC 2020 Expo Floor. Plus, they'll compete for over $50,000 in prizes in the high-profile Independent Games Festival Awards.

Winners will be announced onstage during the awards, which take place on Wednesday night of GDC week (March 16th through the 20th) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, with the IGF Pavilion open from March 16th-18th, and the sister Independent Games Summit event taking place on March 16th and 17th.

Submissions to the competition are still open to all independent game developers. Important dates for IGF 2020 are as follows:

● July 30, 2019 - Submissions are Open

● September 30, 2019 - Submission Deadline

● Early January, 2020 - IGF Finalists Announced

● March 16 - March 20, 2020 - Game Developers Conference 2020

● March 16 - March 17, 2020 - Independent Games Summit @ GDC 2020

● March 18 - March 20, 2020 - IGF Pavilion @ GDC 2020

● March 18, 2020 - IGF Awards Ceremony (Winners announced)

For more information on the 2020 Independent Games Festival, including submission specifics and frequently asked questions, please visit the official Independent Games Festival website.

For more information on GDC 2020 in general visit the show’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS. Official photos are available via the Official GDC Flickr account.

Gamasutra, GDC and the IGF are sibling organizations under parent company Informa