Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve shares tips for designing touch screen controls for PC games

Valve shares tips for designing touch screen controls for PC games

September 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Steam Remote Play makes it technically possible for Steam users to play their games from a mobile device, but Valve cautions devs there’s little reason for players to give the feature a try without a functional and friction-free way to control those games on the go.

To combat that, Valve has itself gone out and created different touchscreen controller configurations for 100 of the games it says its users want to play through Remote Play and is now passing some of the lessons it learned while designing those interfaces on to developers.

On top of detailing its own configurations, Valve notes that it has added a Remote Play Optimized search filter to Steam to allow players to quickly find games that are easily playable on mobile phones and other supported Remote Play devices without having to endure a lengthy trial-and-error process.

The full post breaks down the layouts it designed for Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch, Stardew Valley, and Session, three games that have very different needs as far as ideal input goes. For example, Ni No Kuni offers a fairly standard touchscreen controller while the Stardew Valley layout enlarges the on-screen button Valve says players will need the most, and moves some of the other provided touchscreen buttons out of their default locations to avoid clashing with important in-game elements.

The input options for the skateboarding game Session are completely different from both Ni No Kuni’s standard and Stardew Valley’s tweaked control layouts and places virtual analog sticks in the center portion of the screen, with other necessary buttons along each side. In each case, Valve highlights how a controller tailored to the game's demands makes for an overall better Remote Play experience. 

There’s a new API in the mix as well that detects the device Remote Play is being used on and adjusts displays and interfaces accordingly. Details on that, and detailed documentation on building touch configurations for Steam games, can be found on Steamworks.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.26.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
QA Tester
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image