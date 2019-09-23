Video: How vehicles replicate and collide in Watch Dogs 2 multiplayer

In this 2017 GDC session, Ubisoft Toronto's Matt Delbosc explores the techniques used in Watch Dogs 2 to replicate vehicle trajectories, compensate for network latency, and realistically represent vehicle-versus-vehicle collisions between players.

Delbosc disussed in detail several well-known techniques, including projective velocity blending, snapshot buffering, and physics simulation blending, as well as presenting practical approaches for combining them together. He shared copious examples from the development of Watch Dogs 2, and concluded with a look at unsolved issues and where the team might go in the future.

It was a fascinating talk, one you can now watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

