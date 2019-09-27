Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rockstar wants to capture the appeal of RDR 2 's single player in Online

Rockstar wants to capture the appeal of RDR 2's single player in Online

September 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

“With Red Dead Online we are continuing to build and expand to match the world we created for Red Dead Redemption 2’s story.”

- Red Dead Online producer Tarek Hamad​ discusses the scale the Online team eventually wants the mode to reach.

Open-world online modes have become the lifeblood of Rockstar Games’ flagship titles, so much so that the studio’s post-launch focus of its latest game looks to involve its multiplayer significantly more than its single player side.

VG247 spoke with several members of the Red Dead development team at Rockstar to get a feel for how new changes to the landscape of Red Dead Online are playing out while also, in a roundabout way, discussing the studio’s plans for its single player mode.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s single player campaign on its own is a massive undertaking, and the online mode lets players explore that same world as a pseudo-massively multiplayer online game with its own characters, goals, and updates.

In short, the team's plan is to “bring everything that a player can love about single player into the online world,” according to Rockstar’s Kate Pica, and flesh out Red Dead Online as a whole in the process.

The idea that Rockstar would pour its efforts into Red Dead Online (and seemingly try to encourage those enamored with the single player story to branch into Online) isn’t a surprising one, especially when considering the similar approach taken with 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V.

Much like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTAV shipped with a sizable single player campaign and later opened up an online mode set in the same world. Single player DLC was rumored, but instead Grand Theft Auto Online took off and the game’s new content came in the form of sizable updates to what it offers. Thanks to Online, which lets its players pick up in-game cash through microtransactions, has since become a staple in parent company Take-Two Interactive’s earnings reports, even more than half a decade after its release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a newer entry, having launched less than a year ago, but so far Rockstar’s post-launch attention has been on Online, which uses an only slightly different in-game currency monetization scheme than Grand Theft Auto Online.

The full VG247 interview captures more comments from the team on the direction the studio is taking Red Dead Online, and how new content aims to expand the mode.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.27.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.26.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
QA Tester
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image