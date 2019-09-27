Big Fish Games donates $250,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation

Mobile developer and publisher Big Fish Games has pledged a $250,000 donation and other initiatives to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation just ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The donation and resulting partnership is the first of the studio’s Big Fish for a Cause campaign to host community and company initiatives in support of charities and causes.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation partnership sees Big Fish hosting “play for a cause” events within its suite of free-to-play mobile games as a breast cancer and NBCF awareness campaign, though the studio notes that the in-game activities are free and the size of its donation will be unrelated to the performance of those events.

On top of the donation, Big Fish has put $25,000 aside to fund employee initiatives to support the NBCF like assembling care kits for breast cancer patients.