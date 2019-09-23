Get a job: Deep Silver Volition, Hyperkinetic Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Calabasas, California

Be responsible for setting up, communicating & monitoring outsourcing tasks and the attainment of deliverables related to collaborations with internal & external partners. You will also be responsible for the optimization of processes and pipelines relating to outsourced assets and the asset database. Overlook, feedback and assure in-quality and style coherent asset deliveries including 3d models, animations, illustrations and more.

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of our interface on the next Saints Row title. Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with our UI team to create innovative interfaces. We’re looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.

Location: Sarasota, Florida

The Department is seeking a game artist with Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) and asset creation experience to join a dedicated faculty teaching Game Art. The primary responsibility of this position will focus on providing quality instruction, teaching students game art and level design techniques to create interactive projects as well as instruction in the fundamentals of 2D design.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Our ideal designer will be responsible for executing level design tasks as assigned by the Lead Level Designer to help ensure the highest level of quality on our projects. Prior professional experience working within the video game industry is also highly desired.