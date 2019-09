Newsbrief: Acclaimed run-and-gun platformer Cuphead has sold 5 million copies in two years, according to a tweet from developer-publisher Studio MDHR.

The game, which brandishes a gorgeous aesthetic inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s, launched for Windows and Xbox One on September 29, 2017, before eventually making its was over to macOS and Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead only passed the 4 million sales mark back in July, meaning another 1 million units have been sold over the past three months.