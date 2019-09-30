Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
Tencent becomes largest shareholder in Conan Exiles dev Funcom

September 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Chinese tech and game company Tencent has picked up a 29 percent stake in Conan Exiles developer-publisher Funcom.

The deal will see Tencent become Funcom's largest shareholder after acquiring all the shares currently belonging to KGJ Capital. 

Funcom recently experienced its most profitable year in history, and also signed an exclusive partnership with Legendary Entertainment to create a minimum of three Dune games for PC and consoles.

"We are very pleased to see Tencent come in as the largest shareholder of Funcom," commented Funcom CEO, Rui Casais. "Tencent has a reputation for being a responsible long-term investor, and for its renowned operational capabilities in online games. 

"The insight, experience, and knowledge that Tencent will bring is of great value to us and we look forward to working closely with them as we continue to develop great games and build a successful future for Funcom."

