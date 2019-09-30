Joy-Con drift class action lawsuit expands to include Switch Lite issues

The legal firm behind the Joy-Con drift class action lawsuit has amended its class action lawsuit to take similar issues seemingly found in Nintendo’s newly released Switch Lite handheld into account.

The amended lawsuit, shared by Polygon, now includes five cases where Switch Lite owners say the joysticks affixed to their new systems have already started to show signs of unusual wear-and-tear within just days of purchase.

Joy-Con drift was originally coined to describe a seemingly longstanding issue where the detachable Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch would, after a short period of time, start sensing input despite the joystick being left untouched in the neutral position. In some cases, Switch owners say the issue appeared after just weeks of play and would reappear even after official repairs.

Examples had circulated online since the Switch’s original 2017 release, but picked up traction this summer and evolved into a class action lawsuit soon after that alleges Nintendo continues to sell defective controllers despite continuing complaints.

The Switch Lite issues cited by the lawsuit seem to indicate that the issue is present in the handheld Switch variant as well, despite the system only releasing earlier this month. Unlike the original Switch, the Lite doesn’t offer detachable controllers so any potential repair would also require sending the entire system in for a fix.