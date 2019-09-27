Video: Crowdfunding your video game in 2019

In this 2019 GDC session, ICO Partners' Thomas Bidaux goes over the current state of crowdfunding for video games and offers timely advice for devs considering it as a funding option.

It was an enimently useful talk that covered the different platforms that are now available to game makers, what type of projects have the best chance of getting funded, and what techniques work the best to run a successful campaign.

It's well worth a watch if you have any interest in how to crowdfund games effectively, or where the crowdfunding market is at in terms of funding game development. If you didn't have time to catch it at GDC this year, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.