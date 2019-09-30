Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bungie plans to launch more franchises, build up publishing group by 2025

Bungie plans to launch more franchises, build up publishing group by 2025

September 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Destiny developer Bungie’s five-year plan includes some lofty goals, including, in the words of Bungie CEO Pete Parsons, becoming “one of the world’s best entertainment companies.”

Parsons shared his vision for Bungie in a recent chat with IGN. He explains that it’s a path that starts with helping Destiny 2 evolve to match the vision the studio has for the online game and, beyond that, build a Bungie that supports multiple franchises by 2025.

“We need to build our publishing group, but part of our vision is also to become a multi-franchise entertainment company,” Parsons tells IGN.

Parsons’ comments come just ahead of the launch of Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion, and fall after several big changes at Bungie, including the studio’s big split from former publisher Activision and Destiny 2’s coming semi-free-to-play shift.

On the topic of that Activision split, Parsons tells IGN that parting ways with Activision was somewhat of a turning point for the company that has “become a really bright shining spot on our ability to bring products to the marketplace and customers.”

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.30.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.27.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.26.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
QA Tester


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image