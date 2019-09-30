Bungie plans to launch more franchises, build up publishing group by 2025

Destiny developer Bungie’s five-year plan includes some lofty goals, including, in the words of Bungie CEO Pete Parsons, becoming “one of the world’s best entertainment companies.”

Parsons shared his vision for Bungie in a recent chat with IGN. He explains that it’s a path that starts with helping Destiny 2 evolve to match the vision the studio has for the online game and, beyond that, build a Bungie that supports multiple franchises by 2025.

“We need to build our publishing group, but part of our vision is also to become a multi-franchise entertainment company,” Parsons tells IGN.

Parsons’ comments come just ahead of the launch of Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion, and fall after several big changes at Bungie, including the studio’s big split from former publisher Activision and Destiny 2’s coming semi-free-to-play shift.

On the topic of that Activision split, Parsons tells IGN that parting ways with Activision was somewhat of a turning point for the company that has “become a really bright shining spot on our ability to bring products to the marketplace and customers.”