September 30, 2019
Get a job: Manticore Games is hiring a Software Engineer

Get a job: Manticore Games is hiring a Software Engineer

September 30, 2019 | By Staff
Software Engineer, Manticore Games

Location: San Mateo, California

We are looking for a Software Engineer at all levels as we are working in stealth mode on a new form of multiplayer entertainment, revolutionizing the way we create, play, and share gameplay experiences. To do the best work possible, we prefer engineers be based at HQ; however, remote work can be considered on a case by case basis.

Responsibilities

  • Designing, developing and implementing major game systems.
  • Developing client-server gameplay code.
  • Assisting Design and Art in planning and implementing game concepts and player abilities.
  • Developing tools and processes used by the team to create the game.
  • Maintaining and extending engine code.
  • Optimizing CPU, GPU and memory use.
  • Creating tools and pipelines that support high performance use of user generated content.
  • Assisting in developing profiling tools and budgets for both the internal art team and end users.

Requirements

  • A minimum of 3 years programming.
  • Ability to collaborate effectively across disciplines such as art, design and engineering.
  • C++ or C# programming experience.
  • Proven problem-solving and application of good software programming practices.
  • BS degree in Computer Science or a related field or 5+ years industry experience as the degree equivalent.

Pluses

  • 3 years experience in game development.
  • Experience architecting and implementing game systems, user interfaces, tools, back-end services, etc.
  • Experience using Unreal Engine.
  • Experience with PC and console targets.
  • Understanding of game networking concepts - peer to peer, client/server, latency compensation, etc.
  • Knowledge of back-end services (aws etc.)
  • Have shipped multiple finished products in a lead or senior position.

Manticore Games provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. 

