Shawn Layden's tenure at Sony Interactive Entertainment is coming to an end.

The now former ctudios chairman's departure was announced by the official PlayStation Twitter account,ending a tenure at the company that began in its communications department in 1987.

In recent years, Layden has become a notable spokesperson for the company's gaming arm, most recently defending the company's decision to quit E3 and explaining why the company may support games on non-PlayStation platforms.

Layden has not yet announced where he'll be headed next.