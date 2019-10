Newsbrief: Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Japan Asia president and SIE corporate director Atsushi Morita has retired at 60 years of age.

The company broke the news in a press release (translated by Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki), and has already named current SIE CFO Kazuhiko Takeda as the new corporate director - though it's still unclear who'll be taking on the role of SIE Japan Asia president.

It's the second notable departure in days at SIE, with company veteran Shawn Layden also ending his tenure at the firm after over 30 years.