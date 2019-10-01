Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony lowers price of PS Now streaming service and adds 'marquee' titles

Sony lowers price of PS Now streaming service and adds 'marquee' titles

October 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony has significantly expanded its PlayStation Now roster and lowered the price of the streaming service to push its cloud gaming offering forward. 

A monthly PS Now subscription will now cost $9.99 in the United States, down from $19.99 per month. The price of quarterly and annual subscriptions have also been lowered, and will go for $24.99 (previously $44.99) and $59.99 (previously $99.99) respectively. 

Explaining those reductions, Sony said it wanted to make PS Now a more "compelling" proposition that's comparable to other entertainment subscription services on the market. Xbox Game Pass, for instance, is already $9.99 per month, while a monthly Stadia Pro subscription will cost $9.99 when Google's streaming service arrives later this year. 

Sony has also laid out plans to add more "marquee" titles to PS Now, starting with big names like God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, Infamous Second Son, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Those games will be available until January 2, 2020, and will be joined by new additions each month. 

Analysts claim the company's new strategy is designed to maintain its cloud gaming leadership as competitors like Microsoft and Google pick up the pace, but added that PS Now will still play second fiddle behind Sony's core console business for the time being.

"Sony is the biggest cloud gaming operator in the market today. In 2018, the company had a 36 percent share of the overall market and generated $140 million in consumer spending," commented IHS Markit analyst Piers Harding-Rolls. 

"While PS Now cannot compete with the first-party day and date releases Microsoft bundles into Xbox Game Pass, PS Now’s offer of streaming, and a bigger catalog of games, at a similar price point, makes Sony’s service a lot more competitive.

"The entire cloud gaming market was worth $387 million in 2018 and is forecast to growth to $630 million in 2019 as new services launch and existing services become more relevant to a broader set of consumers. We predict the cloud gaming market will be worth $2.5 billion by 2023, less than 2% of the overall games market at this time."

Related Jobs

Astragon Entertainment
Astragon Entertainment — Dueseldorf, Germany
[10.01.19]
Game Producer (f/m/d)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.30.19]
Animator
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[09.30.19]
Senior Digital Content Producer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[09.30.19]
Senior Web Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image