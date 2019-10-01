Talking Tom dev Outfit7's game library surpasses 10 billion downloads

Newsbrief: Outfit7, the developer and publisher known for its Talking Tom mobile game franchise, says its library has surpassed 10 billion total downloads on mobile platforms.

Though specifics on those downloads aren’t offered beyond just the number, the studio notes in a press release that the milestone comes roughly 10 years after it first opened its doors.

Those 10 years have seen the launch of several games in the Talking Tom series, but Outfit7 says that its second decade will also see branching into new IP and genres through an in-development team-based PvP arena game, alongside more titles in Talking Tom’s “virtual friend” genre.