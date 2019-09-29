Video: Game artists offer advice on building a killer portfolio

Got some questions about your portfolio, and how to make it shine when you're applying to the game company of your dreams?

Hopefully you'll find some answers (or at least some helpful tips) in this 2019 GDC presentation, as artists Greg Foertsch, Moby Francke, Gavin Goulden, Claire Hummel, Wyeth Johnson and Alison Kelly expose portfolio pitfalls, how to avoid them, and provide real world examples of how to hold an art director's attention.

It was a great panel that shed light on what really matters in a game artist's portfolio from a wide breadth of perspectives, so if you didn't get a chance to catch it live, watch it free now that it's on the official GDC YouTube channel!

