Video: Game artists offer advice on building a killer portfolio

October 1, 2019 | By Staff
October 1, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Video, Vault

Got some questions about your portfolio, and how to make it shine when you're applying to the game company of your dreams?

Hopefully you'll find some answers (or at least some helpful tips) in this 2019 GDC presentation, as artists Greg Foertsch, Moby Francke, Gavin Goulden, Claire Hummel, Wyeth Johnson and Alison Kelly expose portfolio pitfalls, how to avoid them, and provide real world examples of how to hold an art director's attention.

It was a great panel that shed light on what really matters in a game artist's portfolio from a wide breadth of perspectives, so if you didn't get a chance to catch it live, watch it free now that it's on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

