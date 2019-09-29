Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Master the art of porting your game to Oculus Quest at XRDC this month!

Master the art of porting your game to Oculus Quest at XRDC this month!

October 2, 2019
October 2, 2019 | By Staff
VR, Production, Business/Marketing, XRDC

The new Oculus Quest headset has proven remarkably popular since its debut earlier this year, and as customers line up to buy one (and with it, a ticket into the VR market) the latest XRDC Innovation Report reveals devs are already lining up to put their games on the Quest.

If you're one of them, or even just curious about what it's like to build a game for Oculus' new wireless VR headset, come out to XRDC in San Francisco later this month and find out during two days of top-shelf AR/VR/MR learning and networking!

There you'll have the chance to see Survios' Kevin Andersen break down the process in "Porting Your Title to Oculus Quest", one of many insightful sessions on the XRDC Games track of talks. 

Expect to learn about how Survios got the opportunity to develop on Quest, what it took to port a game to Oculus' new platform, and what lessons were learned lessons about everything from the Quest's hardware capabilities to rendering techniques to game optimization strategies!

A talk like this will likely put you in a great position to take advantage of the Quest's recent debut and rapidly-growing customer base, so if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate!

If you're a small team worried about the cost of attending, good news! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

