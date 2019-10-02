Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 2, 2019
Chat with the makers of Overland today at 3PM EST

October 2, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Overland, out as of a couple weeks ago, is a post-apocalyptic tactics game from indie powerhouse Finji, the company that published Night in the Woods.

It's a long-in-development entry in the genre that combines cute dog companions and grim-as-heck systemic storytelling. Players can struggle for resources, abandon companions, make new friends, all in a single run. 

Overland's been creating buzz for sometime, so today on the GDC Twitch channel, the folks from Finji (led by Adam Saltsman) will be dropping by to take your questions! If you want to learn more about polishing polygonal tactics games, or keeping the lights on at a small game dev shop, drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! 

And for more dev interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

