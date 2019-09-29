Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring an Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Animator, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an experienced and passionate Animator to join their team to work on the next Saints Row title!

Responsibilities:

Create compelling animation using motion capture and keyframe animation for in-game motions, including facial and lip-sync animation for a wide variety of characters, and animation for props and vehicles

Management of complex game side animations systems, and seeing them through to completion. Ownership of these systems, and troubleshooting or problem solving through entire development cycle

Assist in organizing and directing motion capture shoots for needed gameplay animations

Critique and review animation work with animators and other teams to reach gameplay goals

Qualifications:

Proficiency in animating realistic motion, with strong focus on weight & time.

Experience working with motion capture data

Familiarity with node based animation networks

Problem solving skills in DCC apps and engine

Game Industry Experience/Shipped title Experience

Pluses:

Experience working with runtime IK systems, partial body, and/or additive animation a plus

Application Requirements:

Animation reel showing realistic key framed animations as well as motion capture work

Resume with detailed work descriptions

Cover letter

All samples must be accompanied by a description of each, with specific information on what you were responsible for, what tools were used, etc.

