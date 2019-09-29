Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring an Animator

October 1, 2019 | By Staff
Animator, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an experienced and passionate Animator to join their team to work on the next Saints Row title!

Responsibilities:

  • Create compelling animation using motion capture and keyframe animation for in-game motions, including facial and lip-sync animation for a wide variety of characters, and animation for props and vehicles
  • Management of complex game side animations systems, and seeing them through to completion. Ownership of these systems, and troubleshooting or problem solving through entire development cycle
  • Assist in organizing and directing motion capture shoots for needed gameplay animations
  • Critique and review animation work with animators and other teams to reach gameplay goals

Qualifications:

  • Proficiency in animating realistic motion, with strong focus on weight & time.
  • Experience working with motion capture data
  • Familiarity with node based animation networks
  • Problem solving skills in DCC apps and engine
  • Game Industry Experience/Shipped title Experience

Pluses:

  • Experience working with runtime IK systems, partial body, and/or additive animation a plus

Application Requirements:

  • Animation reel showing realistic key framed animations as well as motion capture work
  • Resume with detailed work descriptions
  • Cover letter

All samples must be accompanied by a description of each, with specific information on what you were responsible for, what tools were used, etc.

