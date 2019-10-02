Report: Mario & Luigi developer AlphaDream has filed for bankruptcy

Japanese studio AlphaDream, developer of the Mario & Luigi series of JRPGs, has gone bankrupt.

As reported by Yahoo Japan (via Kotaku), a combination of stagnant revenue streams and development costs had left the studio with around $3.7 million in debt, ultimately forcing it to file for bankruptcy.

The company's final project was a remake of Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story for the 3DS, which is the fifth entry in a franchise that began back in 2003 with the launch of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga on the Game Boy Advance.

Although its best known for its work on the Mario & Luigi titles, AlphaDream also worked on other projects including Hamtaro, Koto Battle, and PostPets, most of which only released in Japan.