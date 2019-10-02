Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 2, 2019
October 2, 2019
PUBG cross-play between Xbox One and PS4 has launched

October 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The latest update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on consoles will enable cross-play between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. 

Although PUBG isn't the first game to offer cross-play between the two consoles, it's a notable addition to a growing list that includes popular titles like Rocket League, Fortnite, and the soon-to-be-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

With regards to how cross-play will work in PUBG, players will be matched with players on other consoles at random, although forming cross-platform parties isn't currently supports. 

Anyone who wants to stick with their platform of choice will be able to turn the feature off in the gameplay settings, but will be prompted to flick it back on if a match can't be found after a certain amount of time. 

For more information on the latest patch, check out the complete set of notes on the official PUBG website.

