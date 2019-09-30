Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

XRDC taps new headset tech to improve your conference experience

XRDC taps new headset tech to improve your conference experience

October 3, 2019 | By Staff
October 3, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, XRDC

If you're planning to attend XRDC in San Francisco later this month, you should know this likely won't resemble other industry conferences you've attended. 

Instead of taking place in a labyrinthine hotel or convention center, this premier AR/VR/MR innovation conference will be held October 14th and 15th in the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, a beautiful waterfront venue with lots of sunlit open space for you to enjoy as you network and learn from some of the best in the business.

We're hoping to see you there, especially if you have your own perspective and insights to share, and if you don't want to pay full price at the door we recommend you sign up now to get in at a discount rate!

Regardless of whether you're taking in an expert talk on the future of AR/VR, checking out a cutting-edge tech demo, or chatting with colleagues, XRDC organizers want to guarantee you're getting the most out of your time at the event. With that in mind, XRDC will be using special Silent Conference headsets that ensure all presentations sound crystal clear to attendees, even in a large, convivial conference hall.

The benefits of these new wireless headsets are obvious: XRDC attendees won't have to worry about missing out on anything a speaker says, and you won't have to dash between rooms or buildings to get to your next talk since the event is centrally located within one gorgeous venue.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Juncture Media
Juncture Media — New York, New York, United States
[10.03.19]
Cloud-Based Solutions Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.03.19]
Lead Material Artist
BonusXP
BonusXP — Dallas, Texas, United States
[10.03.19]
Art Director
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.02.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image