XRDC taps new headset tech to improve your conference experience

If you're planning to attend XRDC in San Francisco later this month, you should know this likely won't resemble other industry conferences you've attended.

Instead of taking place in a labyrinthine hotel or convention center, this premier AR/VR/MR innovation conference will be held October 14th and 15th in the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, a beautiful waterfront venue with lots of sunlit open space for you to enjoy as you network and learn from some of the best in the business.

We're hoping to see you there, especially if you have your own perspective and insights to share, and if you don't want to pay full price at the door we recommend you sign up now to get in at a discount rate!

Regardless of whether you're taking in an expert talk on the future of AR/VR, checking out a cutting-edge tech demo, or chatting with colleagues, XRDC organizers want to guarantee you're getting the most out of your time at the event. With that in mind, XRDC will be using special Silent Conference headsets that ensure all presentations sound crystal clear to attendees, even in a large, convivial conference hall.

The benefits of these new wireless headsets are obvious: XRDC attendees won't have to worry about missing out on anything a speaker says, and you won't have to dash between rooms or buildings to get to your next talk since the event is centrally located within one gorgeous venue.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa