Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA is offering a free month of Origin Access to encourage 2FA use

EA is offering a free month of Origin Access to encourage 2FA use

October 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

EA is trying to incentivize EA account holders into upping their account security game by offering a free month of its PC subscription game library Origin Access to those that turn on two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication, or login verification as it’s known in EA’s account settings, requires entry of a code sent via text, email, or other methods in addition to a username and a password to log in to an account.

The small added hassle can be a useful tool against unauthorized account access, so much so that game companies like Ubisoft and Epic Games have previously used in-game rewards to encourage their players to enable 2FA.

The promotion, set up for the duration of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, gives new 2FA users a free month of Origin Access Basic. Those that already pay for Origin Access Basic or even Origin Access Premier won’t be charged for their November subscription fee if they opt to turn on login verification.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.01.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[10.01.19]
Environment Artists
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[10.01.19]
UI Technical Artist
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[10.01.19]
Senior Software Engineer (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image