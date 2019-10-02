EA is offering a free month of Origin Access to encourage 2FA use

EA is trying to incentivize EA account holders into upping their account security game by offering a free month of its PC subscription game library Origin Access to those that turn on two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication, or login verification as it’s known in EA’s account settings, requires entry of a code sent via text, email, or other methods in addition to a username and a password to log in to an account.

The small added hassle can be a useful tool against unauthorized account access, so much so that game companies like Ubisoft and Epic Games have previously used in-game rewards to encourage their players to enable 2FA.

The promotion, set up for the duration of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, gives new 2FA users a free month of Origin Access Basic. Those that already pay for Origin Access Basic or even Origin Access Premier won’t be charged for their November subscription fee if they opt to turn on login verification.