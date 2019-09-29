Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A tech director's guide to communication, ROI, and triage

October 2, 2019 | By Staff
October 2, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Video, Vault

Game development teams often try to cram more stuff into a game than they can reasonably fit in the time and budget they have.

In this 2017 GDC talk, veteran programmer Mike Acton shared his specific processes to ensure that when this happens to you, you prioritize what's best for the project.

He offered advice on how to ensure everyone has the best information available to make the best decisions to do their job well, how to validate that what everyone is working on is worth doing, and how to ensure the most important things get done when you're programming video games for (hopefully!) fun and profit.

It was a meaty talk that offered some practical advice for game teams large and small, so if you didn't have a chance to see it live don't miss your shot to watch it now that's available for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.01.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.19]
Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.19]
Outsourcing Manager
Astragon Entertainment
Astragon Entertainment — Dueseldorf, Germany
[10.01.19]
Game Producer (f/m/d)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image