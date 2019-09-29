Video: A tech director's guide to communication, ROI, and triage

Game development teams often try to cram more stuff into a game than they can reasonably fit in the time and budget they have.

In this 2017 GDC talk, veteran programmer Mike Acton shared his specific processes to ensure that when this happens to you, you prioritize what's best for the project.

He offered advice on how to ensure everyone has the best information available to make the best decisions to do their job well, how to validate that what everyone is working on is worth doing, and how to ensure the most important things get done when you're programming video games for (hopefully!) fun and profit.

It was a meaty talk that offered some practical advice for game teams large and small, so if you didn't have a chance to see it live don't miss your shot to watch it now that's available for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

