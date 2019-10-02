Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayStation quietly brings PS4 cross-play out of beta

PlayStation quietly brings PS4 cross-play out of beta

October 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

PlayStation has lifted ‘beta’ status from the PlayStation 4’s cross-play support, seemingly opening the feature up to developers interested in making their online games playable across platform lines.

Exactly what the change in status means is a little up in the air at the moment; news of full cross-play support comes from a Wired conversation with Sony interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, and PlayStation has yet to say anything through its own channels on what non-beta support means for developers and games on PlayStation.

According to that Wired story, cross-play support leaving beta means that the system can support the feature “on any titles that studios provide the functionality for,” seemingly meaning that developers can now enable the feature at will, though there’s little clarification beyond that brief mention.

Before, during the beta period for PlayStation 4 cross-play, the company was infamously selective on which games could enable multiplayer across platform lines. The popularity of Epic Games’ Fortnite seemingly helped the company overcome its reluctance, and other games like Rocket League and Dauntless later followed suit.

During that same period of time, a handful of games launched with cross-play compatibility that conspicuously worked across every non-PlayStation 4 platform, and some developers like Wargroove studio Chucklefish publicly said that, despite full cross-play working on their end, PlayStation turned them down.

"From our side, we can literally toggle a switch and have it working,” wrote Chucklefish CEO Finn Brice earlier this year. At launch, Wargroove offered cross-play on Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. “Of course policy work might be more complicated for Sony. Just wanted to provide some balance on the issue and say that it certainly isn't a question of developers having not contacted their account managers or having dropped the ball. We were told no."

With cross-play now out of beta, both PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and, as pointed out by Wired, the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare have included PlayStation 4 cross-play in their online play plans. 

We’ve reached out to PlayStation for more details on what developers can expect now that cross-play has left beta and will update following a reply.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.01.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[10.01.19]
Environment Artists
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[10.01.19]
UI Technical Artist
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[10.01.19]
Senior Software Engineer (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image