Watch Adam Saltsman explain how Overland was 'tuned for drama'

October 2, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
October 2, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video

Finji's latest game, Overland, is a post-apocalyptic strategy game designed not to be played like most other titles in the genre. Sure there's turn-based combat, action points, and other familiar trappings, but the sense of dread and tight survival stakes emerge from a particularly unique design perspective.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Finji co-founder Adam Saltsman dove into that design perspective with the enthusiasm of a proud parent, breaking down numerous design decisions, explaining Overland's unique diorama slice view, and more. If you missed the live conversation, you can watch it in its entirety now in the video above. 

It was a great chat, one of many with talented game developers you can find by following the GDC Twitch channel.

